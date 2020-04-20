|
Irwin "Bruce" McGee,79, formerly of Willard, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio. He was born to Irvin and Rose (Littleton) McGee on December 21,1940 in Richmond, Virginia. He frequently spent time with his aunt and uncle in Michigan who were musicians and active in the Salvation Army. This led to Bruce's fondness for singing hymns. He attended high school in Detroit and earned a degree in criminal justice from St. Leo College in St. Augustine, Florida while he was in the service. Bruce was a proud 21-year veteran of the United States Army. He then continued for 14 years as a civil servant in supply management until 1993. Bruce served in communications and supply while stationed in Vicenza, Italy, Manheim, Germany and La Trang "Vietnam. Bruce was the owner of B & B Entertainment and a substitute teacher in Willard, Ohio from 1997-2001.Besides being a Mason and a Shriner, Bruce was a member of the American Legion, Loyal Order of the Moose and the V.F.W. He attended Nashport-Irville United Methodist Church in Nashport, Ohio. He enjoyed hosting karaoke and doing Elvis appearances as well as enjoying his barbershop quartet, The For-Tune Cookies. Recently he was interested in playing cards and classic cars. Bruce will be remembered for his generosity and upbeat mood. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Brenda J.(Springer) McGee of Zanesville, Ohio, By his children: Brian (Cindi) McGee of Birmingham, Alabama, Melanie(Daniel) Arthur of El Cajon, California, and by his grandchildren: Kayla, Katherine, Thomas, Abigail, Lydia, and Simeon. He is also survived by a half-sister, Karen (Paige) Huff of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Bruce is preceded in death by a son, Andrew and a sister, Rose Soth. Visitation and service will be held privately, and a private graveside service will follow at Edwards Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be later. Eastman Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10501 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Online condolences may be expressed by going to www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020