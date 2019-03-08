Services
Frazeysburg - Isabel M. Tyson, 88, formerly of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019 at her home in Zanesville.

Born May 25, 1930 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, she was a 1948 graduate of Coshocton High School. Isabel worked as a bookkeeper throughout her life. In her early years, she enjoyed go-cart and motorcycle racing. As a young mother, she was active in Girl Scouts and outdoor activities. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed collecting rolling pins.

Surviving is her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas D. Tyson, whom she married September 21, 1968; a daughter and son in-law, Pamela K. and Michael Sowers; two granddaughters, Jen Sowers Briggs and Megan Sowers Gabellieri; a step-daughter, Vicki Tyson Shaver and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a step-son, Michael D. Tyson.

A memorial service and burial in Frazeysburg Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 8, 2019
