Iva Bailey
Waverly - Iva Kay Frederick Bailey of Waverly, Ohio was called to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio following a brief illness.
Iva was born in Hart, Michigan on March 29, 1941 to Myron T. and Willa Artz Frederick. She grew up in Ludington, Michigan on her father's dairy farm; rich in family, love, and spirit.
Iva graduated with honors from Ludington High School. She continued her education at Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Education. Iva graduated college on the morning of May 29, 1963 and married the love of her life, Rev. Maurice E. Bailey, that very afternoon!
Iva was a valuable helpmate to Maurice as he pastored five United Methodist parishes. Iva was a phenomenal teacher who genuinely loves her students. She taught in elementary schools as they travelled to the different parishes. Also mentoring youth, teaching Sunday School, and working with the United Methodist Women. Her hands were never still.
Iva had the gift of hospitality and was happiest when entertaining family and friends. In retirement, Iva was very active in the life of Bristol Village in Waverly, Ohio, where she and Maurice resided. She especially enjoyed being co-director of the Bristol Village White Elephant thrift shop.
Iva is survived by her life mate of almost 57 years. Together they raised Darlene (Bob) Nader of Mesa, Arizona and Jenny (Chet) Coleman of Zanesville, Ohio. They gave her four grandchildren to cuddle, BJ Nader, Ian Scott, Erin Scott, Katherine Coleman and great-granddaughter, Kalynn, who calls Iva "GiGi". Also survived by her loving and ornery older brother Dr. James Frederick of Ludington, Michigan and her much loved nieces and nephews. May Iva's job in heaven be rocking babies.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bristol Village Activity Center at a time to be announced. Her internment will be at Summit Cemetery in Mason County, Michigan during the summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bristol Village Foundation Good Neighbor Fund, 660 E. 5th St Waverly, Ohio 45690 or Gideon International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090.
