Zanesville - Ivan E. Johnson, 86, of Zanesville, went on to his heavenly reward, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Ivan was born October 30, 1932 to the late Eugene and Wilma (Shamhart) Johnson. In addition to his parents, Ivan is also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Foster and Waunita Hogue.

Ivan leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 62 years, Delores (Bowden) Johnson; children, Jerry and Whilhemina "Willie" (Welsh) Johnson of Dresden, Kathleen (Hanford) Mayle of Zanesville; grandsons, Dean (Candice) Kearsh of Westerville, Eric (Ariana) Kearsh of Pittsburgh; sister Ruth Henphorne; and host of other family and friends.

Ivan retired from Rockwell International after years of dedicated service. Ivan loved his farm. Above all else, Ivan loved The Lord and his family. He will be missed. A private graveside service will be held in Ivan's honor. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 17, 2019
