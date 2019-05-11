Jack B. "Captain Jack" Hill



Zanesville - Jack B. "Captain Jack" Hill, 85, of Zanesville, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Altercare of Zanesville. He was born March 11, 1934, in Muskingum County, a son of the late David and Alma Jordan Hill. He retired after thirty five years as a Supervisor for Rockwell International and was a former member of Jackson Lodge F&AM in Gratiot. He loved to travel, camp, and square dance. He was the Captain of the Hill & Hill Sternwheeler but Jack especially loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Alice A. Gard Hill whom he married June 22, 1953; a son, Larry Dean (Kathleen) Hill; two daughters, Mitzi (Jay) Shook and Allison (Tom) Weeks; nine grandchildren, Bob Jack Hill, Courtney Mayes, Matthew Hill, Zackary Hill, Alyssa Hill, Wesley Shook, Abbie Stair, Alexander Weeks, and Ashley Weeks; and three great-grandchildren, Madison Mayes, Kolbe Mayes, and Shepherd Stair.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon and David Hill and two sisters, Helen Slivka and Eileen Riley.



Friends and family may call from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P. M. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Jennifer Johnston-Baker officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Greater East Ohio Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.



Published in the Times Recorder on May 11, 2019