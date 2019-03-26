|
Jack C. Bracken
Zanesville - Jack Calvin Bracken, 80 passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born June 9, 1938 in Akron to the late Don and Lela Jasper Bracken. He was an assistant manager for McGraw Edison and a driver for Darling International. He served our country and protected our freedom as a Corporal in the United States Army. He enjoyed going to car shows with his 1949 Chevrolet show truck. Jack was baptized as a Methodist and his family was his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Curry Bracken; a son Daniel (Dixie Starkey) Bracken; a daughter Susan (Doug) Howard; a brother William (Dorothy) Bracken; a sister Dorothy Stotts; six grandchildren: Ryan Bracken, Devoni Bracken, Keith (Megan) Howard, Chase (Bruklynne Slack) Bracken, Kari (Billy) Hoffer and Kaylee (Mark) Wilson; nine great grandchildren: Sabra, Reid, Raelyn, Will, Jackson, Luke, Grant, Wyatt, Abby and one on the way; and a close friend Bob Swingle.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Ron Bracken and Douglas Bracken; and a sister Wanda Parsons.
Per Jack's wishes, no services will be held at this time and a memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for their care.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019