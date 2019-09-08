|
Jack L. Berry
Zanesville - Jack L. Berry, 93, of Zanesville, died at 1:34 P.M. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 13, 1925, in Zanesville, a son of the late William Pearl and Minnie Ola Smith Berry. He retired after thirty-five years from Owens-Brockway Glass. He was a member of Trinity Full Gospel Church where he was a lifetime member and also a board member. Jack was a member of the NRA and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and avid arrowhead collector. But best of all he was a loving father, husband and grandfather who enjoyed life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Twyla L. Martin Berry who he married June 11, 1948; four sons, Robert (Barbara) Berry, Tim (Sarah) Berry, William (Pam) Berry and Jeffery (Stacie) Berry; two daughters, Jane (Jeff) Smith and Mary D. Noel; 23 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jack and Floyd Berry; 4 grandchildren, 5 brothers, Henry, Tate, Ned, Don and Leo Berry; 4 sisters, Arletta Berry, Bonnie Longstreth, Ruth Roberson and Nancy Sibole.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 till the time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Trinity Full Gospel, 535 Munson Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 with Bishop Terry Rowland officiating. Following the services, Jack requested he be cremated and laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Zanesville.
