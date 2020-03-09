|
|
Jack Mahon
Dresden - Jack Mahon- 76 of Dresden, Ohio passed away on February 21st. He was a long time resident of North Hollywood, Ca.
Jack was well loved by the customers of his automotive shop and the tenants of the apartment building he managed.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 30 + years, Marjorie Mahon, his parents Curtis and Dorothy (Jones) Mahon, his siblings Pete Mahon, Galen Mahon and Betty Mahon.
He is survived by his daughter Patty Mahon Manco, step-daughter , Toni Cirilli and sons Jim and John Mahon, his sisters Debbie Arnold, Joan Lane and many nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by many.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020