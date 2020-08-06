Jack VanHorn

Jack Van HornZanesville - Jack A. Van Horn, 84, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born to parents William and Betty Van Horn on November 11, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio.Jack served in the Korean Conflict and worked as a Missile Maintenance Manager at the Newark Air Force Base. He retired from the Base in 1990. In 1991, Jack was selected to receive the award as the Outstanding Missile Maintenance Manager for fiscal year 1990.Jack was an avid golfer and an accomplished organist. He was a connoisseur of films, and the depth and breadth of his knowledge of classic movies rivaled that of any movie historian.Jack met Jan Van Horn in 1978, and they were married in 1978 in Newark, Ohio. Jack is survived by his wife Jan Van Horn; 3 children, Mark Van Horn, Julie Ours (Van Horn), and Scott Van Horn; 3 step children, Debbie Geidenberger, Connie Geidenberger, and Diana Geidenberger; 7 grandchildren, and 4 step-grandchildren (of which one is deceased); and 3 great-grandchildren.The family has entrusted William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Memorial service for immediate family only is scheduled for August 10, 1:00 p.m. at Fultonham Cemetery, Fultonham, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter. Jack was much loved and respected and will be sorely missed by all.