Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Jackie L. "Jack" Bare


1933 - 2020
Jackie L. "Jack" Bare Obituary
Jackie L. "Jack" Bare

SOMERSET - Jackie L. "Jack" Bare, 87, of Somerset, formerly of Glenford, passed away at 1:14 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020.

Jack was born January 25, 1933 in Perry County, the son of the late Hollis and Edith Wilkins Bare. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Glenford Lions Club, and loved to work the Steam Show. Jack was a Korean Conflict Army veteran and had participated in the Honor Flight.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia L. (Skinner) Bare of the home; one son, Brent Bare and partner Mike Cooper; one daughter, Brenda (Don) Flask; four grandchildren, Jessica, Jordan, Bailey and Brandon; ten great-grandchildren, Connor, Landen, Laynie, Evan, Regan, Logan, Lincoln, Drew, Julian and Marco; one niece, Beverly; and one nephew, Paul "Skeeter".

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Bare; and a sister, Ferrell Shrider.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Glenford with Pastor Paul Hansen officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Graveside military honors will be provided by the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Cemetery.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
