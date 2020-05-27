|
Jackie L. Holowell
Chandlersville -
Jackie L. Holowell, 65 of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Jackie was born on February 2, 1955 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Walter and Goldie Jones. She previously worked for Akro and for Creno's Pizza East and also for Lear Corporation on Linden Avenue. She enjoyed scrapbooking and she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert Holowell, whom she married September 15, 1984; her son, Eric (Susan) Stall; her granddaughter, Sydney Stall; her three sisters, Patsy (Matt) Conrad, Dixie (Jeff) Havens and Heidi Jones; her two brothers, Darryl (Rita) Jones and Dale (Tiffany) Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by her brother, Terry Dale Jones.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be at 11am on Friday. She will be laid to rest in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 27 to May 28, 2020