|
|
Jackie Lee Rine
Corning - JACKIE LEE RINE, 65, of Corning, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Crestview of Lancaster, Ohio.
He was born May 6, 1954, in Mt. Vernon a son of the late, Arthur Lee Rine and Shirley Louise Shoults Rine he graduated from Knox County JVS, Auto Mechanics Program in Mt. Vernon, Ohio in 1972.
After graduating, Jack moved to Perry County, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Debra Ann Dodson. They married on June 2, 1973
Jack is survived but his loving daughter, Jackie Walsh and her husband John and grandchildren: Tyler Rine, Emily Walsh, Nicholas Rine, Chloe Rine, Haley Walsh, Katelyn Walsh, Seth Walsh & Amanda Walsh. He also has three sisters: Donna (Stanley) Penley, Kathy (Kenny) Berg, Sally Rine and one brother, Norman Pelton, Jr. As well as in-laws, Teresa (Gary) Taylor, Butch (Mitzi) Dodson, Lori (Kim) Dodson, Tom (Rolanda) Dodson; and many special nieces & nephews and close cousin Mike (Kathy) Shoults.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Debbie, son Billy, granddaughter Melanie Jo Rine and his step-father Norman Pelton, Sr;.
Friends may call Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4-8pm with a prayer vigil at 7:30pm with Deacon Mark Weiner; and Tuesday, December 3, from 10:30am-11:30am.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:30am at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home in Shawnee, Ohio, with Fr. Yakkel conducting the funeral liturgy service. No graveside services will be observed at this time.
To read the complete obituary please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019