|
|
Jacob L. Downs
SOMERSET - Jacob L. Downs, 91, of Somerset, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Altercare of Somerset.
Jacob was born June 22, 1928 in Corning, Ohio to the late Michael and Grace Cronin Downs. He was a Korean Conflict Army veteran, a logger and lifelong hardworking farmer.
Jacob is survived by his son, Richard Downs; son-in-law, James Wilson; three grandchildren, Josh Downs, Brandi (Raymond) Lucas and Rayanna Rinehart; four great-grandchildren, Sydney, Jacob, Brayden and Stryker; five brothers, Bob, Jim, Floyd (Judy), Chub (Pam) and Harry (Carol).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Mingus Downs; his daughter, Rita Downs Wilson; two sisters, Leona and Betty; and one brother, Richard.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Community Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019