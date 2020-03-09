|
|
Jacob R. Dodson
Zanesville - Jacob Ryan Dodson of Zanesville, Ohio, 44, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1975 in Zanesville, the son of Richard "Ric" and Linda "Susie" Dodson. He loved life and everyone around him. He was an ornery, old soul who could have a deep connection with just about anyone and once you were his friend, you were a friend for life. He fiercely loved his family, especially his daughter Aubrey who he nicknamed "Poohie", and his wife Amy who he married on June 10, 2009.
Jacob loved people and was very close to his entire family. He had a special soft spot and bond with both his parents, especially his mother and he considered his dad one of his best friends.
He had lots of hobbies that he loved. First and foremost he was a thrill seeker and loved motorcycles, four wheelers, skiing and driving anything fast. He was an avid fisherman and had lots of favorite fishing spots. He loved to cook and enjoyed fine cuisine. He loved to travel and made any outing an adventure. Jacob had an electric personality and lit up the room with fun and entertaining conversation. He was kind and caring to all, a natural story teller and a jack of all trades. He loved music and people. He was a member of Laborers' Local Union #530 Pipeline.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Amy Clough Dodson; a daughter Aubrey Dodson; a son Mitchell Wilson; his sister Heather (Matt) Fisher; two nieces Ava and Lyla Fisher; mother and father in law Dennis and Sharon Clough; brother in law Cody Clough; sister in law Katie Clough; aunts and uncles: Larry (Ruth) Gillespie, Barb (Jack) Danhauer, Max (Mary) Hughes, Sandy (Clarence) Holbein and Jeff (Lisa) Dodson; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert and Pat Gillespie and Robert and Helen Dodson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Aubrey Dodson Scholarship Fund at Huntington Bank.
Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will begin at 11AM Friday, March 13 in the Snouffer Chapel with Officiant Justin Dodson.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020