Jacqueline Kay Huey
Zanesville - Jacqueline Kay Huey, 66, of Zanesville, died at 11:42 A.M. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born April 24, 1953 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Guy William and Leona Passwaters Watton. She was a receiving clerk at Lowe's, a member of the Beagle Club, enjoyed dancing, and loved her cat "Bugger".
She is survived by three sisters, Barbara (Dennis) Gibbs, Rebecca (Dennis) Moorehead, and Kathy Watton; three brothers, David (Nyla) Watton, Rick (Molly) Watton, and John (Emma Lou) Watton; nieces and nephews, Alisha (Shawn) Cooper, Anna Ball, Joe (Monica) Ball, Trisha Hartman, Shawn (Katie) Gibbs, Lesley (Austin) Powell, Dennis (Heather) Moorehead, and Andrew Watton; many great-nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Rhonda Watton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Huey who died July 3, 1999 and a brother, Daniel K. Watton.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with Rev. Jamie West officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020