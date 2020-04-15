Services
Zanesville - Jacqueline Kay Huey, 66, of Zanesville, died at 11:42 A.M. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born April 24, 1953 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Guy William and Leona Passwaters Watton. She was a receiving clerk at Lowe's, a member of the Beagle Club, enjoyed dancing, and loved her cat "Bugger".

She is survived by three sisters, Barbara (Dennis) Gibbs, Rebecca (Dennis) Moorehead, and Kathy Watton; three brothers, David (Nyla) Watton, Rick (Molly) Watton, and John (Emma Lou) Watton; nieces and nephews, Alisha (Shawn) Cooper, Anna Ball, Joe (Monica) Ball, Trisha Hartman, Shawn (Katie) Gibbs, Lesley (Austin) Powell, Dennis (Heather) Moorehead, and Andrew Watton; many great-nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Rhonda Watton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Huey who died July 3, 1999 and a brother, Daniel K. Watton.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with Rev. Jamie West officiating.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
