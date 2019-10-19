|
|
Jacqueline L. Jones
ZANESVILLE - Jacqueline L. Jones, 75, of Zanesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House Zanesville. She was born November 22, 1943, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Bryon Vandenbark and Estermae Roberts Harmon. She retired from The Muskingum Co. Community foundation and was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church and Eastern Star Olive Branch #251 Duncan Falls. Jackie attended North Terrace Church of Christ and Women of Christian Faith. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all.
She is survived by two sons, Ron (Judy) Jones and Larry Gene Jones II; a daughter, Tina Jones; a brother, Ron Vandenbark; two sisters, Chris Mesaros and Sheril (Bruce); five grandchildren, Cory (Lindsey) Jones, Kyle Jones, Kalah Tyo, Claire Jones and Nash Jones; great grandson, Easton Jones and a great granddaughter on the way; many nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Annie.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years Larry Gene Jones, whom died on Aug 9, 2000; sister, Rema Brown; brother, Randy Vandenbark; brother in law, Jim Mesaro and very special friend, Ruth Ann Smith.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday, October 21, 2019 with Olive Branch Chapter 251 holding services at 5:45P.M. at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Mr. William Meaige officiating. Jackie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fultonham Cemetery, Fultonham, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Joy Mesaro Scholarship Fund, C/O Muskingum County Community Foundation, 534 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019