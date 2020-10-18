1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" (Clayton) Miller
Jacqueline "Jackie" (Clayton) Miller

Zanesville - Jacqueline "Jackie" (Clayton) Miller, 76, of Zanesville, passed away at her home on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020. She was born on Feb. 26, 1944 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Velma (Williams) Clayton. She drove school bus for Franklin Local Schools and also had worked at Nelson-McCoy Pottery. She is survived by two daughters Belinda Valentine of Zanesville and Sharon Miller of Fayetteville, NC. Three grandchildren Josh and Alison Martinez, Cassie Rowan, and David Miller. Seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tue. Oct. 20, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wed. Oct. 21, 2020. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home.






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
