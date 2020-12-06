Jacquelyn C. Kaffenberger
SOMERSET - Jacquelyn C. Kaffenberger, 88, of Somerset, Ohio, passed away at 9:14 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at her residence.
Jackie was born May 28, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Frank and Margaret Campbell. She was a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College and a member of Hopewell Methodist Church.
Jackie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching sports and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two sons, Bruce (Debbie) Trowbridge of Somerset and Kirk (Tracy) Trowbridge of Thornville; a daughter, Meg (Chris) Acosta of Waxhaw, NC; two grandsons, Morgan (Kelsey) Hall of Charlotte, NC and Reece Trowbridge of Thornville; three granddaughters, Ashlee and Cardyn Hall of Charlotte, NC and Maddy Trowbridge of Thornville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, K. Leland Kaffenberger, whom she married June 9, 1973, and who passed away March 9, 1996.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Somerset Cemetery with the Rev. John Edwards officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements. www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com