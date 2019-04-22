|
|
Jacquelyn Taylor
Zanesville - Jacquelyn Renee Taylor, 54 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio.
Jacque was born in Coshocton on March 6, 1965. She is the daughter of Bernard and Janice Tish of Coshocton. She enjoyed working with special needs children, she previously worked for 19 ½ years as a Bus Driver and teacher's aide at Starlight School. She enjoyed crafts, spending time reading and spending time outdoors, she enjoyed her beach trips with family and friends, riding motorcycles and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Jacque is survived by her husband, Jason Taylor, whom she married June 6, 2009; her children, Kristin (C.J) Mayle, Jeffrey Wells, Devon (Michael) Chaney, Jackson Taylor and Ali New; her grandchildren, Braxden, Kristlyn, CJ, Charlee, Tre, Skyler, Jaylen, Gracie, Mac, Jersey, Bradley, Xavier, Emma, Taylor, Jeanie, Jade and Jeffrey Jr.; her two sisters, Tammy (Ben) Rizer and Kelly Jones and her best friend, Tammy Jude.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Jacque's name to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Visitations will be 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A private funeral service will be held, and a cremation will follow.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 22, 2019