Jade Nicole Heeter
Beverly - Jade Nicole Heeter, 22, of Beverly, Ohio, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Morgantown, WV. She was born on January 10, 1998 in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terry G. Dalton and Sandra Kaye Heeter. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 2016 where she was a cheerleader and also ran track. She attended Marietta College where she was also a cheerleader and ran track. She then transferred to Alderson-Broaddus University and was a member of a Sorority and Student Government Association as a Senator at Large. She also was a cheerleader and ran track at Alderson- Broaddus University.
She is survived by her mother, Sandra Heeter of Beverly; her father, Terry Dalton of Cutler, Ohio; brothers and sisters, Brian Heeter of Chesterhill, Tiffany Williams of Dresden, Ohio, Brittney Waltermire of Zanesville, Alisha Waltermire of Zanesville and Aaron Shafer of Fayetteville, NC; grandmother, Linda Heeter of Cutler and grandfather, Robert Heeter of Marietta; special friends, Kassidee, Anna, Gionna, Jacquai and Brianna; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Agnes Hill and Wilbert Dalton and two uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Beverly with Pastor Jerry Rippy officiating. Friends may call 12:00 noon until 4:00 pm on Thursday. Donations may be made to the Fort Frye Cheerleaders, Buckeye Allstars or Alserson-Broaddus University Cheerleaders. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccurdyfh.com