1/1
Jade Nicole Heeter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jade Nicole Heeter

Beverly - Jade Nicole Heeter, 22, of Beverly, Ohio, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Morgantown, WV. She was born on January 10, 1998 in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terry G. Dalton and Sandra Kaye Heeter. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 2016 where she was a cheerleader and also ran track. She attended Marietta College where she was also a cheerleader and ran track. She then transferred to Alderson-Broaddus University and was a member of a Sorority and Student Government Association as a Senator at Large. She also was a cheerleader and ran track at Alderson- Broaddus University.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Heeter of Beverly; her father, Terry Dalton of Cutler, Ohio; brothers and sisters, Brian Heeter of Chesterhill, Tiffany Williams of Dresden, Ohio, Brittney Waltermire of Zanesville, Alisha Waltermire of Zanesville and Aaron Shafer of Fayetteville, NC; grandmother, Linda Heeter of Cutler and grandfather, Robert Heeter of Marietta; special friends, Kassidee, Anna, Gionna, Jacquai and Brianna; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Agnes Hill and Wilbert Dalton and two uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home in Beverly with Pastor Jerry Rippy officiating. Friends may call 12:00 noon until 4:00 pm on Thursday. Donations may be made to the Fort Frye Cheerleaders, Buckeye Allstars or Alserson-Broaddus University Cheerleaders. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccurdyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCurdy Funeral Home
309 6Th St
Beverly, OH 45715
(740) 984-2249
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCurdy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Jade. She always had a smile on her face when we would go through the line at McDonalds . She was always glad to tell us about her goals in life. Prayers for your family!
Kristen Ellis
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved