James A. Hamilton
Crooksville - James A. Hamilton, 80, of Crooksville (Deavertown) went to be with the Lord at 5:17 am, Sunday May 3, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House after a short illness. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on November 11, 1939 to the late Herbert and Elsie Hall Hamilton. Jim was an extremely hard worker retiring as a coalminer with the Peabody Coal Company, where he dedicated 23 years of service to the company and was employed with Buckeye Steel over 10 years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing giant pumpkins. Jim was a former member of the Mine Rescue Team and a former volunteer with Newton Township Fire Department. He is a member of the Deavertown United Methodist Church, where he was a dedicated trustee for the Church Committee and enjoyed attending services. He loved to tinker with various projects, mushroom hunt, collect trains and he was extremely proud of his Cadillac cars he had purchased over the years. Jim always had a smile on his face, words of wisdom to speak, and of course, a pocket full of candy to share with a stranger. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Lanning Hamilton of the home; sons, Dan (Stacey) Hamilton, Robert Hamilton; Todd (Bonnie) Young, Troy (Jessica) Young; daughters, Julie (Ted) Campbell, Vonda (Ron) Supplee and Michelle (Jay Vandenbark) Snouffer; 12 grandchildren; brother, Jerry Hamilton and sister, Norma Jean Hetrick. Calling hours will be held Tuesday May 5, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor John Sowers officiating. Burial will follow in Deavertown United Methodist Cemetery. You may sign the register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 3 to May 5, 2020