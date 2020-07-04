1/1
James A. Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Martin

Philo - James A. Martin, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 2, 2020 at his home in Philo.

Jim was born in Zanesville on July 19, 1936. He is the son of the late Quentin H. Martin and Helen G. (MacLachlan) Pollatz. He retired from the Ohio Ferro Alloy after 30 years working as an electrician. He previously served as a special deputy for the Muskingum County Sheriff's office and served on the Philo Police Department. He was an avid gun collector, and outdoorsman. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. He also raced stock cars in the 60's and 70's. He served his country in the US Air Force.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn (Bass) Martin, whom he married June 6, 1959; his two daughters, Kelly (Darla Tovar) Sims of Zanesville; and Jodi Warner of Philo; his eight grandchildren, Cory (Jessica Swiney) Hartman, Cody (Tiffany) Hartman, Wesley Moore, Stacy (Paul) Swan, Nathan (Jody) Martin; Kari (Andrew) Crist and Amanda Tovar and Kristoffer Tovar; his five great-grandchildren and his brother, Richard "Dick" Martin.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his son, James "Craig" Martin who passed away in 2013.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm. Pastor Steve Harrop will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery with full military honors provided by George Selsam Post #1058, American Legion Post #29 and the US Air Force Color Guard.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved