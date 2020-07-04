James A. MartinPhilo - James A. Martin, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 2, 2020 at his home in Philo.Jim was born in Zanesville on July 19, 1936. He is the son of the late Quentin H. Martin and Helen G. (MacLachlan) Pollatz. He retired from the Ohio Ferro Alloy after 30 years working as an electrician. He previously served as a special deputy for the Muskingum County Sheriff's office and served on the Philo Police Department. He was an avid gun collector, and outdoorsman. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. He also raced stock cars in the 60's and 70's. He served his country in the US Air Force.Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn (Bass) Martin, whom he married June 6, 1959; his two daughters, Kelly (Darla Tovar) Sims of Zanesville; and Jodi Warner of Philo; his eight grandchildren, Cory (Jessica Swiney) Hartman, Cody (Tiffany) Hartman, Wesley Moore, Stacy (Paul) Swan, Nathan (Jody) Martin; Kari (Andrew) Crist and Amanda Tovar and Kristoffer Tovar; his five great-grandchildren and his brother, Richard "Dick" Martin.In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his son, James "Craig" Martin who passed away in 2013.Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm. Pastor Steve Harrop will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery with full military honors provided by George Selsam Post #1058, American Legion Post #29 and the US Air Force Color Guard.