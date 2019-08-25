|
|
James A. McConnell
Zanesville - James A.(Wheezer) McConnell, 87, passed away peacefully while in the loving presence of his family while at the Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Martin's Ferry, Ohio on May 20, 1932 to James & Elsie (Gossett) McConnell.
Jim worked as a shipper for Brockway until he retired in 1987. He attended the Chandlersville Church of Christ, and proudly served his country in the US Army. He belonged to the American Legion Post 29, and the Gauge and Gavel Masonic Lodge #448 in Chandlersville.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary (Ogg) McConnell, whom he married November 20, 1999, a marriage of almost 20 years; his children, James (Darlene) McConnell of Roseville, Tina Dunphy of Grove City, Tammy (Pete) Knapp of South Carolina, 8 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and his siblings, Guy (Pat) McConnell, Denny (Pam) McConnell, Elsie "Maisie" Wilson, Martha (Cookie) Cocherl, Jeanie Beckholt; his step-children, Betty Sexton of Grove City, Bonnie (Dave) Watts of Beverly, Ohio, Tom (Rita) Ogg of Chandlersville, Kenneth (Sharon) Ogg of Delroy, Ohio; 10 step-grandchildren, several step-great grandchildren, and two step-great-great grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Napora, Connie Polanski, and Linda LaRue.
In keeping with James wishes a caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held Monday August, 26 at 11 AM at the Chandlersville Community Center. The family is being cared for by the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 25, 2019