Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
(740) 697-7777
Roseville - James A. "Tony" McConnell, 62, of Roseville, passed away Friday November 22, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born on October 27, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio. He proudly protected our country and freedom by serving in the United States Army with distinction, earning two Army Commendation Medals, during the end of the Vietnam Era. Tony retired from Miba Bearing in McConnelsville where his fellow coworkers referred to him as "Sarge." He was a member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71 and the 4th Infantry Division Association. Tony is survived by his wife of 43 Years, Darlene Adolph McConnell of the home; son, Jason (Dani Disbennett) McConnell of Lancaster; daughter. Carly McConnell of Roseville; grandchildren, Breana, Grant and Lilly McConnell, Alexa McConnell, Chason Anderson, Zayden and Zayleigh Grannon; and sisters, Tina Dunphy and Tammy (Pete) Knapp. He was preceded in death by his father, James A. McConnell Sr, who passed away August 22, 2019. Calling hours will be held Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at ROSS-FRASH FUNERAL HOME, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with Full Military Honors presented by the United States Army in conjunction with the Roseville American Legion. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
