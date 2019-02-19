James A. Watts



Zanesville - James A. Watts, 70, of Zanesville, died at 12:40 P.M. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 13, 1948, in Zanesville, a son of the late Everett James and Florence Louise Harris Watts. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during Vietnam. He started in retail at Big Bear and Riesbecks, and then Hobby Lobby. James enjoyed football and his grandchildren who were the light of his life.



He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Lucinda "Cindy" Hayes Watts, whom he married June 2, 1968; three daughters, Justina "Tina" (Frank) Billingham, Jaime (Shawn) Tilton, and Jesica (Dick) Young; eight grandchildren, Alexis, Doug, and Nykeely Billingham, Riley and Drew Tilton, and Braeden, Haylee, and Taryn Young; a great-grandson, Oliver Billingham; five brothers, Gene (Christine) Watts, Duane (Kay) Watts, David (Sandra) Watts, Lyle (Connie) Watts, and Keith (Vicki) Watts; two sisters, Charlene Watts and Rita Sciocchetti; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many many good friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Gerald, and Larry Watts; two sisters, Patricia Watts and Sheila Suttles.



Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, with his nephew, Mr. Don Watts officiating. Entombment will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville, with full military honors to be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.



Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 19, 2019