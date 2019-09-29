Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
1935 - 2019
Zanesville - James (Jim) B. Boyer, 84, of Zanesville passed away peacefully at 1:40 pm, Friday, September 27, 2019, at Genesis Hospital, Cardiac Care Unit.

Jim was born in Philo, Ohio on February 1, 1935 to the late Pearly and Ethel (Campbell) Boyer. He was a graduate of Philo High School, class of 1953. Jim served in the Air Force following graduation from high school. Following his Air Force service, Jim attended college on the G.I. Bill at Tri State College (Trine University), earning a degree in electrical engineering in 1961. Following graduation, Jim went to work for Ohio Power as an engineer. Jim enjoyed a successful career as an engineer, eventually retiring from American Electric Power in 1995.

Jim enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially watching his grandchildren grow up. He was a renowned storyteller and loved to talk about his time in the Air Force, playing sports at Philo High School, and of the experience of growing up the only boy with five older sisters. Jim also enjoyed sharing his quiet and, at times, unexpected sense of humor. Jim enjoyed watching sports of any kind, in particular Ohio State Football, along with old westerns and any program having to do with rebuilding automobiles.

Jim is survived by his son James B. "Brent" (Tammy) Boyer Jr of Lancaster, Kentucky; Betsy (John) Deeds of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Noah and Abby Deeds; and step-grandchildren, Layne Cumby and Brianna Peel; sisters-in-law Vickie MacLaine of Zanesville, Nancy Farris of Zaneville, and Lois Morris of Pickerington, and brother-in-law Richard (Nancy) MacLaine of Duncan Falls.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Carol (MacLaine) Boyer, and his sisters Lorraine (Stanley) Butler, Billy Lou (Harold) Bowman, Isla (Merle) Clark, Janet (Max) Browning, Jean (Gerald) Updyke; brothers-in-law Philip (Pat) MacLaine, David (Barbara) MacLaine, John G, (Jack) Farris, William H. Morris; and great nephew, Andrew Cole.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, services will be held immediately following with Pastor Tim Patton officiating. He will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by George Selsam VFW Post # 1058 and the American Legion Post # 29.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Morrison House, Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to the charitable organization of your choosing.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 29, 2019
