James B. Kessinger, Sr.



Roseville - James B. Kessinger, Sr., of Roseville, died at 8:26 P.M. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home. He was born November 5, 1932, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late James R. and Naomi Dolin Kessinger. He was a United States Army Veteran and was a maintenance worker at Kal Kan Dog Food in Columbus. James enjoyed making homemade wine, hunting mushrooms, and liked drinking his beer. He was a jokester, always making people laugh.



He is survived by three sons, James W. Kessinger, Jr., Ed Kessinger, and Charles Kessinger; a daughter, Kathy Kessinger; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Snyder Kessinger and three sisters, and two brothers.



A Cremation-With-Care has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3 P.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Zane Landing Park, Market Street, Zanesville, Ohio.



BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE is entrusted with arrangements.



To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551. Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary