Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Pennsville - James B. Sealock 75, of Pennsville, passed away at 3:15 p.m. May 6, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 8, 1943 in Caldwell, the son of the late Doyle Sealock and Ruth Cain Sealock. He was retired from Gould Inc. after 35 years , a Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, member of the Reinersville United Methodist Church, life member of the VFW Post 4713 in Malta,and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and Ohio State football fan. He is survived by his wife Beverly Bartlett Sealock whom he married May 2, 1970, daughters Pamela (Ben) Mosier of Vincent, Sherri (Robert) Maxwell of McConnelsville, son Gary Sealock of Pennsville,grandchildren Malachi Sealock, Joshua Sealock, Jessica Mosier, Jacob Mosier, Jeremiah Mosier, and Alexander Maxwell; sister Leda Green of Caldwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Cindy Lu Sealock. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday with Pastor Dan Hickerson officiating. He will be laid to rest in Pennsville Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 24 Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to MOCO Team Blue. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 8, 2019
