James Bernard Kullman
Somerset - James Bernard Kullman, 85, of Somerset, Ohio, was called home to be with his wife of 52 years, at 3:03 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
James was born October 25, 1934 in Shawnee, Ohio, the son of the late Fred and Kathleen Kullman. He was a lifelong resident of Perry County, and a 1952 graduate of Holy Trinity High School. He served for two years in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959 in Germany. He devoted many years to coaching both Somerset Little League and
Girls Softball. He retired from Texas Eastern in Somerset, where he was a pipeliner and was promoted to supervisor for many years.
He is survived by three daughters, Brigitte (David) Bowen of Somerset, Beth Ann (Paul) Albanese of Lancaster and Beverly (Chris) Jarrell of Fulshear, Texas; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Nate) Wycinski, Luke Bowen, Brittany (Tyler) Vick, Daulton Albanese, Kristen (Dustin) Love, and Evelyn (Robert) Armstrong; two great grandchildren, Jackson and Ameila Love; a big brother, Jerry Kullman of Westerville; and supportive in laws, Jerry (Becky) Rhodes, Jack (Alice) Rhodes, Vickie Swartz and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda (Rhodes) Kullman.
We extend our deepest gratitude to the healthcare workers at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster for all of their support and kindness in helping us as a family to deal with the passing of our loved one, these are very trying times and we appreciate all that they did since we were unable to be there to hold our dad's hand.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Somerset Cemetery with military honors provided by the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Holy Trinity School or Holy Trinity Church funds.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020