James C. Arn
THORNVILLE - James C. Arn, 82, of Thornville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home.
Jim was born March 6, 1937 in Brown County, Ohio, the son of the late Jesse H. and Alberta Carroll Arn. He was a 1956 graduate of Russellville-Jefferson High School in Russellville, Ohio. He then served 4 years in the United States Navy.
Jim retired from the Aerospace Guidance and Metrology Center in Newark, Ohio in 1993, and continued farming and raising beef cattle until late 2018. He enjoyed working outside on the farm.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helen L. (Myers) Arn; four children, Jay (Tonya Lanham) Arn, Gayla Arn (Terry) Shafer, Kristen Arn (Darrin) Hayes and Gabe (Naomi Pierce) Arn; eight grandchildren, Jesse and Josie Shafer, Havilah, Sarah, Mary, Adelaide, Ariel and Corinne Arn; brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Arn, Donald (Carole) Arn, Jack (Carmen) Arn and Richard (Shirley) Arn; sisters-in-law, Judy Eaves and Diana (Terry) Tatlock; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Glen Arn; sister, Pearl Arn Dunn; nephews, Tawny Arn and Brent Arn.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 14767 Sand Rock Rd., Glenford, Ohio and one hour prior to the service at the church. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the church. Burial will follow in Good Hope Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019