James "Jim" C. Darner
Adamsville - James "Jim" C. Darner, 78, of Adamsville passed at 4:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Adams Lane Care Center.
He was born on Wednesday, October 15, 1941 in Adamsville, Ohio the son of the late Harmon James Darner and Grace Dutro Darner.
Jim liked photography, hiking and traveling, especially to warm sunny places.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Darner; two sisters Carole Paisley and Patricia Lighthizer; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Jim's wishes, a cremation has taken place and a burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Nationwide Children's Hospital.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.