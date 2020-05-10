|
James Cody
Zanesville - James "Jim" A. Cody, 89 of Zanesville died at 10:20 AM Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare.
He was born March 31, 1931 in Gaston County, North Carolina the son of Clyde Moore Cody and Beauna Dove Allison Cody.
Jim retired from General Electric after 39 years of service. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church where he served as deacon and elder, and coached little league baseball for his son.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irma Webb Cody, whom he married April 28, 1951; his daughters; Karen (Dave) Lowe, Sandra Bryan and Theresa "Theri" (Tim) Kackley; a brother, Richard (Susan) Cody; and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his son, James Timothy Cody and a sister, Linda Sessoms.
Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with funeral service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Tara Mitchell officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if they feel they need it.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Jim's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 10 to May 11, 2020