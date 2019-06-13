|
James D. Boyer
Zanesville - James Dwayne Boyer, 43 passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 30, 1975 in Columbus to the late William Otis and Donna Mae Woods Boyer. He was formerly employed as the director of maintenance at the Hilton Hotel in Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, WWE and Batman.
Suriviving is his wife LaDonna Wheeler Boyer; a son Roger Boyer; a daughter Angel Boyer; two step children Tonya Miller and Martin Miller; a brother Bill Boyer; and two sisters: Crystal Hamilton and Peggy Collins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a nephew Garrett Boyer.
Calling hours will be 11AM to 12PM Friday, June 14 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 12PM with Sister Rosalind Beswick officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 13, 2019