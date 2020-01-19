|
James "Jim" D. Singer
Zanesville - James "Jim" D. Singer, age 97 of Zanesville, died 12:25 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Monday, July 31, 1922, in Cutler, OH, the son of Leonard and Stella (Harris) Singer. He was married on Thursday, July 29, 1943, to Juanita (Johnson) Singer who preceded him in death on Friday, February 1, 2008.
He was a lifetime member of The Church of God Saints of Christ, where he served as a deacon. Jim served on the board of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Housing Authority for over 40 years.
He is survived by three sons; James (Mittie) Singer, Jr. of Cincinnati, Terry (Paula) Singer of Zanesville, and Ivan Singer of McConnelsville; two daughters, Martha Singer of the home and Barbara Singer of Zanesville; six grandchildren, Brad (Jennifer) Newell, Ryan(Jordan Young)Singer, Chastity (Don) Gibson, Aaron Singer, and Nicole Singer; foster granddaughter, Patty (Roy) Payne; eleven great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; one brother in law, Freddie (Eileen) Johnson and an extended family including, foster children, foster grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jeanna Singer; brothers and sisters, Roxie Harris, John W. Singer, Henry Singer, Delcie Morgan, and Marion Ranson.
The family would like to express special thanks to the Genesis Hospice, Alena Salyer, Kim Sowers, Audrey Ester, Kevin Gibson, Claudia Flynn, Catherine Shearrow, and Judy and Dale Hooper.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 11 AM till time of service at The Church of God and Saints of Christ, 516 Cliffwood Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 12- Noon with Elder Mark D. Cunningham officiating with the assistance of Rev. Jim Workman. Burial will conclude in the Woodlawn Cemetery Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020