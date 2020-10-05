James Dickman
Zanesville - James "Jim" Lamar Dickman, 87 of Zanesville died at 6:01 AM Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Genesis Hospital following a lengthy illness.
He was born on January 27, 1933 in Fremont, Ohio the son of Stanislaus Dickman and Minna Seils Dickman.
Jim graduated from Clyde High School, received his undergraduate and law degree from The Ohio State University. He was employed as an attorney until his retirement in his early 80's. Jim was a United States Navy Veteran, member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, the Elks and the Eagles. He also was an avid golfer, sports fan, especially OSU and was an animal charity supporter.
He is survived by loving wife of nearly 58 years, Shirley Ann Dunn Dickman; 4 children; Ted Dickman, Mark Dickman, Becky (Tim) Stitt & Kurt Dickman; a granddaughter, Rachael Stitt. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings & their spouses; Cyril (Florence) Dickman, Grace (Myron) Schelb, Vernon (Christine) Dickman, Bertha (Nelson) Rohloff and Beatrice (Robert) Gargrave.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 with funeral service to be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Rev. JCP Sullivan officiating. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with James's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
