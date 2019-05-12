Services
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home - New Lexington
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1951
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home - New Lexington
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home - New Lexington
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Emrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Jim" Emrick


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. "Jim" Emrick Obituary
James E. "Jim" Emrick

Zanesville, Ohio - James E. "Jim" Emrick, 72 of South Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of New Straitsville, Ohio passed away at 1:25 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Born January 23, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio and shortly after was adopted by Melvin & Blanche (Riffle) Emrick.

He loved sports, especially baseball (Dodgers) and watching old movies; he worked for several years in the finance business in Zanesville.

Survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty King Emrick; one son, Jason Emrick; one grandson, Anthony Emrick; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins, Laura and Frank Bullock of Lancaster, OH and Maryann and Bob McQuiniff of Grove City, OH.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 pm with Memorial Service at 6:00pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289.

Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfunerahomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home - New Lexington
Download Now