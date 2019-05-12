|
James E. "Jim" Emrick
Zanesville, Ohio - James E. "Jim" Emrick, 72 of South Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of New Straitsville, Ohio passed away at 1:25 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Born January 23, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio and shortly after was adopted by Melvin & Blanche (Riffle) Emrick.
He loved sports, especially baseball (Dodgers) and watching old movies; he worked for several years in the finance business in Zanesville.
Survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty King Emrick; one son, Jason Emrick; one grandson, Anthony Emrick; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins, Laura and Frank Bullock of Lancaster, OH and Maryann and Bob McQuiniff of Grove City, OH.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 pm with Memorial Service at 6:00pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 12, 2019