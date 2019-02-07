|
|
James E. Lee
Zanesville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James E. Lee.
Jimmy was born in Eunice, W.V. on May 14, 1938 and passed on February 5, 2019 in Newark, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Gloria Lee, his children Teresa Vest (Roger), Rick Lee (Candice), Kevin Lee, Taunya Wisecarver (Beck), Jack Lee (Sally); thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jim was raised in a large family with nine other siblings, worked in the coal mines of West Virginia, was one heck of a mechanic, a great provider for his family and he had a passion for music.
Please join us at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm to gather and remember Jim.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 7, 2019