Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Lee


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James E. Lee Obituary
James E. Lee

Zanesville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James E. Lee.

Jimmy was born in Eunice, W.V. on May 14, 1938 and passed on February 5, 2019 in Newark, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Gloria Lee, his children Teresa Vest (Roger), Rick Lee (Candice), Kevin Lee, Taunya Wisecarver (Beck), Jack Lee (Sally); thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jim was raised in a large family with nine other siblings, worked in the coal mines of West Virginia, was one heck of a mechanic, a great provider for his family and he had a passion for music.

Please join us at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm to gather and remember Jim.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.