Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
James E. "Jim" Miller

James E. "Jim" Miller Obituary
James "Jim" E. Miller

Zanesville - James Edward Miller, 92, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Jim was born May 10, 1927, to Charles and Mildred Miller.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy, on October 6, 1973, his brother, Bill Miller, and his sister, Jean Paisley and one step-son, Pat O'Leary.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy one day before his 17th birthday and served in Guam and Pearl Harbor during World War II. After serving, he returned to Zanesville and graduated from St Nicholas High School and Meredith Business College. Jim began working in the family business, Miller Oil Co., alongside his father. In 1963, he took full ownership of the business and became a consignee for Texaco Oil Co. Jim sold the business to Englefield Oil Co. in 1980. He worked as an auditor for Englefield for 20 years and retired in 2000. In his retirement, Jim enjoyed working in his yard and tinkering with small wood projects. Jim was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Zanesville Jaycees and Zanesville Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Chuck Miller of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Melissa (Ed) Canter of Pickerington, Vince (Valerie) Miller and Vicki Miller Reed of Zanesville; a sister Mary Jane Appel; grandchildren, Tricia Purcell, Alexis Barnhouse, Courtney Thomas, Kaleigh Reed, Matthew Miller and Michael Miller; great grandchildren, Emerson, Greyson, Brynley, Delaney, Nora and Brayden; stepsons, Mike (Jean) O'Leary and Tim (Beth) O'Leary; step-grandchildren: Pamela, Katelyn, Max, Molly, Emma, Evan, Annie and John;

Jim's family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale Zanesville for their kindness, love and care. Also, thank you to Central Ohio Hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church at Mattingly Settlement with Fr. Don Franks as celebrant. Immediately following mass the family will receive relatives and friends until 1:30 PM. At 1:30 PM, a procession will travel to Mt. Olive Cemetery for Committal Services, where Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Navy, Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church at Mattingly Settlement, 405 Chestnut St, Dresden, OH 43821. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
