James E. Wicker
Zanesville - James E. Wicker, 88 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at the Highland Oaks of McConnelsville while under the care of Shrivers Hospice.
James was born in Eldorado, IL on September 16, 1931. He is the son of the late Ben V. and Mary (Healy) Wicker. He grew up working on his family farm, then continued working in the Oil Fields, until he became an owner / operator truck driver until he retired. He loved spending time outdoors camping and gardening. He served his country in the US Army.
James is survived by his three children, Betty (Kevin) Elder of Pleasantville, OH, Nancy (David Harry) Wicker of Middletown and James (Marcie) Wicker of McConnelsville; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Andrew) Cromer, Angela Taylor, Kyle (Natalie) Wicker, Cody Wicker, Katherine Wicker, and Cari Wicker; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and his sister, Jean Weldin.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Wicker, who passed away on in 2017; his son, Darrel Ray Wicker; his grandson, Kasey Wicker and his sister, Mary Jane Patillo.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Woodlawn Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 20 to May 21, 2020