|
|
james E. Wickham
Zanesville - James E. Wickham, 62, of Zanesville, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home. He was born November 28, 1956, in Zanesville to Dorothy ("Dottie") Stewart Norris and the late David J. Wickham. James had worked at Rittberger Meats. He enjoyed four wheeling, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three daughters, Kim (Jason) Oakley, Jessica (Scott Fisher) Cunningham, and Ashley (Dan) Gause; eight grandchildren; a brother Ray (Carolyn) Wickham and a sister Vickie Nichols
He is preceded in death by his father, David J. Wickham and his step-Father, Kenneth Norris
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE followed by a graveside service at 1:45 P.M. at Chandlersville Cemetery, Chandlersville with Mr. Ty J. Dierkes officiating.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers : visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 4, 2019