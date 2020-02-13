|
James F. Harrier
Zanesville - James Fredrick Harrier, 72 passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born February 8, 1948 in Zanesville to the late Herbert and Ruth Carmichael Harrier. He proudly served our Country by serving in the United States Army in Vietnam and was awarded three Purple Hearts. James was a member of the VFW #1058 and the American Legion Post #29. He loved classic cars and attending car shows.
He is survived by his wife Beckie Brown Harrier; a brother Gary Harrier; a step brother Herbie Harrier; a step sister Lori Harris; a nephew Orlando Harrier; two nieces: Hilary Wehler and Connie Hankinson; and a great niece Avery Daniels.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Tom Harrier.
Calling hours will be held 2 to 5PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will held at 11AM Monday, February 17 in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with full military honors by the VFW Post #1058 and the American Legion Post #29.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020