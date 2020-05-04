|
|
James F. Myer
New Lexington - James F. Myer, age 77, of New Lexington, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Pickering House FairHoPe Hospice, Lancaster. Jim was born December 10, 1942, in Amsterdam, Ohio, to the late Jesse R and Norma Merrin Myer.
He graduated from Scio High School in 1960; Indiana University; National Mine Safety & Health Academy in Beckley, WV (certifications in coal and metal/nonmetal mining and electrical safety/inspections); and Tri-County Vocational School (electrician certification). Jim also held federal and state electrical certifications, earned a private pilot's license and served his country in the US Marine Corps. He worked in the mining industry for more than 50 years. Jim worked as a Federal Mine Inspector; Mine Safety & Health Education & Training Specialist, Assistant Manager covering 22 states; Ohio Department of Natural Resources State Mine Inspector for Metal/NonMetal; and was a mine foreman early in his career. He conducted many mine rescue/training conferences and national competitions. In the mining industry, Jim was known for being fair and dedicated to the safety of the workers. He served in Washington, DC, during the Clinton Administration in 1993, on a Department of Labor committee to reinvent government. Jim was one of the founders of the Perry County Broadcasting Company - WWJM FM Radio in New Lexington. He was chairman of the board and worked as Sales & General Manager in the early years. Jim also ran his own business, Myer Electrical, on the side for many years, doing construction and electrical jobs in the area. He also served as a general contractor and helped with Los Mariachis Restaurant in New Lexington. After his federal retirement, Jim worked as a dispatcher/evidence technician for the New Lexington Police Department. Jim was an avid golfer taking many golfing trips with friends and coworkers; enjoyed construction/electrical projects, frequently helping out friends and family; enjoyed breakfast with his friends at McDonalds; enjoyed spending time with his family; and playing cards with friends. Jim was a respected member of the community who will be greatly missed by all. Jim was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, New Lexington; American Legion Post 0188; VFW of New Lexington & Crooksville; PERI; Masonic Scio Lodge No 587; New Lexington Chapter 149; New Lexington Commandery 57; New Lexington Council 75; Ohio Priory Knights of York Cross of Honor; and Logan York Rite Assoc, Sir Knight Life Member. He was very active in his community and profession: Greenbrier Pine Hill Sewage District board member; election poll worker; New Lexington Zoning Appeals board member; Perry County Emergency Planning Commission chair; Ohio Safety & Health Congress Mining Section chair; member of the Ohio Safety Conference; Ohio State Council National Holmes Safety Association secretary/treasurer; Executive Committee Member National Holmes Safety Assoc.; Ohio Vice President for American Federation of Government Employees; Buckeye St. Sheriff's Assoc.; Perry County Farm Bureau; volunteer firefighter, Scio OH; and a Little League baseball manager. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sally J. Myer, (October 11, 2018); his parents; and brother, Norman Myer of Scio, Ohio. Jim is survived by daughters, Sondra (Terry) Jones of Newark, and Jamie Myer of New Lexington; granddaughters, Heather Jones of Atlanta, GA, and Hilary (Randy) Hull, of Pooler, GA; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and extended family neighbors, Mike & Carla Sherlock, Mark Shoemaker, and Bill & Debbie Padgett. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in New Lexington Cemetery, 440 Swigart Street, New Lexington, OH with Father Michael Hartge officiating, all are welcome to attend. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Rose Catholic Church Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 4 to May 5, 2020