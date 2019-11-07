Services
James Figgins Obituary
Zanesville - James E. Figgins, age 76, of Zanesville, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 9, 1943 to the late Max and Katheryn (Bostic) Figgins in California.

James proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during Vietnam. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and collecting. James also loved Corvettes and dreamed of having one for himself.

He is survived by his sons, Jason (Mary Ann) Figgins and Bryan (Rebecca) Figgins; grandchildren, Jayson, Cory, and Toryn Figgins.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vicki (Carson) Figgins.

In accordance with his wishes, no public services will be held at this time.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
