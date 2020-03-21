|
James Forest Cannon
SOMERSET - James Forest Cannon, 85, of Somerset peacefully fell asleep in death on March 18, 2020 with his loving wife and one of his daughters by his side, after enduring an illness of many years.
James was born in Saltillo, Ohio to Stanley and Katura (Ansel) Cannon on September 24, 1934. He married his childhood sweetheart, Willetta Lent on June 20, 1954. They had an enduring love of Faith, Farm and Family that produced a rowdy family of 5 children, Dad's legacy of the value of hard work being instilled in those children. He worked first on his family's dairy farm, then his own farm, along with working at Rockwell International, retiring after 30 years there.
One of his favorite things to do was that of supporting his grandchildren in their various activities, from sports to FFA, from cheer/dance to show choir/art. You might find him on a Football Friday Night either in his seat at Sheridan High School, or another seat up North in Wapakoneta cheering on his grandchildren, or in a seat at an OU Bobcats, OSU Buckeyes, or Cleveland Indians stadium. Yes, dad loved his sports, but he loved his family most.
His legacy of love continues with his wife of 65 years, Willetta Cannon; children, Deb (John) Runkel, Mark (Kim) Cannon, Martha (John) VanSickle, and Darla (Matt) Smith; his grandchildren, Sean (Amy) Runkel, Scott (Emily) Runkel, Staci (Zack) Bordner, Rick (Robyn) Cannon, Jeff (Audra) Cannon, Dirk Lewis, Marianne Henning, Elizabeth (Brad) May, Lydia (Corey) Wolfe, Mikayla (Torrance) Murphy and Luke Smith; and don't forget the little ones, 15 great-grandchildren; as well as his supportive feline friend, Milo; siblings, Jack (Shirley) Cannon, Sarah Riley, and Janet (Buddy) Fraley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mickey Cannon (1974), and a sister, Pauline Clark.
The Cannon Family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for the caring staff of Interim Hospice for their care of our father, especially Shane and Teresa, as well as all of the outpouring support of friends and family during this difficult time.
In view of these troubled times, no calling hours will be observed. A caring cremation has taken place. Future plans for a public memorial are unknown at this time.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020