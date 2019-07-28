|
James "Jim" H. Cameron
Zanesville - James "Jim" Cameron, 82 of Zanesville died at 2:30 P.M. at The Oaks at Northpointe. He was born on Sunday, December 27, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Henry Manoah Cameron and Virginia Moore Cameron.
James was a graduate of New Concord High School class of 1955 and attended Marietta College from 1955-1957. Jim and his brother Dick owned and operated Cameron Brothers starting in 1972 after working with their father Henry in cable tool drilling business, which started in 1943. This business in now known as Cameron Drilling Co. Inc. and is in the third generation of Cameron's currently still operated by the family. Jim was a member and trustee of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association since 1976. He served on the Ohio Oil and Gas Commission from 1996 to 2011. Jim was a Director of the National Gas & Oil Corp. from 1978 to 1998. He served as a director of Producers Service Corp from 1986 to 1996. Jim was also on the board of The Central Trust Company from 1986 to 1991. Jim was inducted into the Ohio Oil and Gas Hall of Fame in 2002. He was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, La Fayette Lodge #79 FA&M and the Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rite and Amour Grotto. Jim served his country and state as a member of the Ohio National Guard.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Joan (Dalrymple) Cameron; his daughter Julia (Mark Smith) Cameron, son James II "Jamie" and his wife Susie; grandchildren, Graham Cameron and Chase Cameron and step grandchildren Breezy Johnson and Dani Klodt. James is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his brother Richard Cameron and sister Susan Gormley.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks at Northpointe and Genesis Hospice staff for their Kindness and care.
Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday July 29, 2019 and from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30th with Rev. Ferguson officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Jim's name to Genesis Hospice or Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Jim's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 28, 2019