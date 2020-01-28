|
|
James Hindel
Frazeysburg - James Francis Commodore Hindel, 87, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Frazeysburg, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home in Myrtle Beach.
Born December 13, 1932 in Dresden, Ohio he was a son of the late Joseph Dorsey and Mary Elizabeth (Luckett) Hindel. Jim attended the Sun Coast Christian Church in Myrtle Beach where for many years he was the church's ground keeper. Jim was a retired Naval Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Petty Officer veteran and served 20 years in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1970. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Metal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and three Good Conduct awards. After his exceptional military career, he worked for the United States Postal Service in Zanesville, Ohio, retiring 1987. He greatly enjoyed attending his annual naval reunions of Squadron VR-21. He was an avid square and round dancer and belonged to the Grand Strand Strutters and the Sand Dollar Square Dance Clubs of Myrtle Beach. Jim enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was a proud member of Wakatomika Post #6193 of Frazeysburg. Jim and his brothers could always be seen marching in all the parades and proudly displaying their military service.
Surviving is his wife of 16 years, June Snead Hindel of Myrtle Beach; his children Rebecca J. Minick of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Jan Downey (Jeff Heim) of Queen Creek, Arizona, J.D. (Darlene) Hindel of Dresden and Yvonne K. (Tim) Burnette of Canton, North Carolina, Sherry (Chris) Hall of Shiloh, Illinois, Ginger (Brian) Bidish of Columbus, Ohio and Steve (Marian) Snead of Barcelona, Spain; twenty grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister Mary Smith of Frazeysburg and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 41 years Barbara Ellen (Chaney) Hindel; his seven brothers Larry L. Hindel, Donald G. Hindel, Jack Hindel, William Hindel, Leland Hindel, John Hindel and Dorsey Hindel; two sisters, Anna Slaughter and Loretta Groves and a son in-law, Robert G. Minick Jr.
Calling hours will be 11:00am to 2:00pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral Services will be at the funeral home directly after the calling hours with Jim's granddaughter, Rachel Hindel, officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery with Wakatomika Post #6193 conducting the military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wakatomika Post #6193, Post Office Box 98, Frazeysburg, Ohio, 43822 or to Sun Coast Christian Church, 4319 Little River Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020