James Hughes
Johnstown - James "Jim" Kelly Hughes , 73 of Johnstown, formerly of Zanesville died at 11:33 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Ohio State University Medical Center following a lengthy battle with heart disease.
He was born July 6, 1946 in Zanesville the son of James "Kelly" McClellan Hughes and Vera Mae Wharton Hughes.
Jim was a member of the First Christian Church, a Vietnam Army Veteran and a 1964 graduate from Cambridge High School. He retired in 2005 from AK Steel in Zanesville after many years of employment. He was an avid golfer, Sports fan, mostly Buckeye Football and an outdoorsman who particularly loved spring turkey hunting season. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda J. (Allen) Hughes whom he married June 5, 1971; two sons, Jim (Kelly Guthrie) Hughes and Joshua (Keri) Hughes; four grandchildren, Dodge Hughes, Nicole Hughes, Doc Hughes and Jane Hughes as well as many nieces & nephews. A sister, Joan Hughes Bretz, preceded him in death in addition to his parents.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Military Honors to begin at 4:00 PM & funeral service to follow with Pastor Rev. Dawn Remster & Rev. Philip Hunt officiating. Burial to take place later at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church of Zanesville, 3000 Dresden Rd.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Jim's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020