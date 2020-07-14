James I. Mackall M.D.
Zanesville - James Israel Mackall, M.D., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 peacefully at his residence following a short illness at age 86. He was born October 13, 1933 in Vinco, PA to the late James I. Sr. and Margaret J. Shankle Mackall. He was a graduate of Ashland College in 1956 and Jefferson Medical College in 1960. He had his medical practice, as a Urologist with Dr. E.J. Booth and Dr. Joe Booth, from 1965 until his retirement in 2001. He was well respected and admired by those he worked with and those he cared for. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army Medical Corps from 1968 to 1971, including a year in Vietnam.
He enjoyed flower gardening, was an avid bird watcher, had a keen wit and a dry sense of humor. As a strong man of faith, he attended Central Trinity United Methodist Church, where he passed along his love of God to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Dee Marshall, whom he married March 1990; a son James E. (Courtney) Mackall; daughters: Lynn E. (Andy) Apel and Joyce A. Cooper; step children: Bryan (Robyn) Cooper, Dan Cooper and Lisa Lynn Cooper; brother Millard F. Mackall; sisters: M. Joanne Leidy and Kathryn L. (Larry) Sullivan; ten grandchildren: Melissa Cooper, Bryce (Amanda) Cooper, Maggie Apel, Brittany Cooper, Alyssa Waite, Natalie Cooper, Samantha Apel, Daniel Cooper, Kate Cooper and James Steven Mackall; great grandson Crosby Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda D. Berry, whom he married in June 1957 and passed away January 1987.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Trinity United Methodist Church, 62 South Seventh Street, Zanesville, OH 43701 or Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice for their outstanding care.
Graveside services will be held at 11AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Judson officiating and full military honors. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD, has the distinct honor of serving the family.
To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
, like us on Facebook or contact our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.