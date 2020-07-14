1/1
James I. Mackall M.D.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James I. Mackall M.D.

Zanesville - James Israel Mackall, M.D., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 peacefully at his residence following a short illness at age 86. He was born October 13, 1933 in Vinco, PA to the late James I. Sr. and Margaret J. Shankle Mackall. He was a graduate of Ashland College in 1956 and Jefferson Medical College in 1960. He had his medical practice, as a Urologist with Dr. E.J. Booth and Dr. Joe Booth, from 1965 until his retirement in 2001. He was well respected and admired by those he worked with and those he cared for. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army Medical Corps from 1968 to 1971, including a year in Vietnam.

He enjoyed flower gardening, was an avid bird watcher, had a keen wit and a dry sense of humor. As a strong man of faith, he attended Central Trinity United Methodist Church, where he passed along his love of God to everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Dee Marshall, whom he married March 1990; a son James E. (Courtney) Mackall; daughters: Lynn E. (Andy) Apel and Joyce A. Cooper; step children: Bryan (Robyn) Cooper, Dan Cooper and Lisa Lynn Cooper; brother Millard F. Mackall; sisters: M. Joanne Leidy and Kathryn L. (Larry) Sullivan; ten grandchildren: Melissa Cooper, Bryce (Amanda) Cooper, Maggie Apel, Brittany Cooper, Alyssa Waite, Natalie Cooper, Samantha Apel, Daniel Cooper, Kate Cooper and James Steven Mackall; great grandson Crosby Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda D. Berry, whom he married in June 1957 and passed away January 1987.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Trinity United Methodist Church, 62 South Seventh Street, Zanesville, OH 43701 or Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.

The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice for their outstanding care.

Graveside services will be held at 11AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Judson officiating and full military honors. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD, has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook or contact our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zanesville Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snouffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved