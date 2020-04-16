Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
James J. "Jeff" Armbrust


1954 - 2020
Roseville - James Jeffrey "Jeff" Armbrust, 65 passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born September 27, 1954 in Zanesville to the James and Carolyn Williams Armbrust. Jeff was a well-known area businessman, musician and pastor. He had Jeff's Barbershop in Roseville and pastored several area churches. He enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar, which he was very accomplished at.

He is survived by his mother Carolyn Armbrust; four children: Brian (Michelle) Armbrust, Jenny (Nate) Laurie, Katie (Steve) Cunningham and Staci (James) Lipford; step children: Kayla Suttles and Donald Suttles; a brother Andy (Cathy) Armbrust; six grandchildren: Lexi, Kaylee, Isabella, Isaiah, Carter and Ellie; and mother of his children Sherrie Armbrust.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Allen Armbrust; and a step son Ronald Suttles.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
