James J. "Jeff" Armbrust
Roseville - James Jeffrey "Jeff" Armbrust, 65 passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born September 27, 1954 in Zanesville to the James and Carolyn Williams Armbrust. Jeff was a well-known area businessman, musician and pastor. He had Jeff's Barbershop in Roseville and pastored several area churches. He enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar, which he was very accomplished at.
He is survived by his mother Carolyn Armbrust; four children: Brian (Michelle) Armbrust, Jenny (Nate) Laurie, Katie (Steve) Cunningham and Staci (James) Lipford; step children: Kayla Suttles and Donald Suttles; a brother Andy (Cathy) Armbrust; six grandchildren: Lexi, Kaylee, Isabella, Isaiah, Carter and Ellie; and mother of his children Sherrie Armbrust.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Allen Armbrust; and a step son Ronald Suttles.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020