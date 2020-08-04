James J. O'RyanSOMERSET - James J. O'Ryan Jr., 81, of Somerset, Ohio, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at FairHope Hospice and Palliative Care in Lancaster, Ohio.Jim was born August 18, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late James J. Sr. and Mary Louise Patterson O'Ryan. He served in the U.S. Navy (Airdales) and was a member of Thornville AmVets Post #51. He retired from Western Electric in 1992 after 31 years of service and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Jim was a 4-H Advisor, a member of Jackson Grange and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an honorary member of Oakland Park Conservation Club and an avid conservationist who loved hunting, fishing, and educating youth about the outdoors and spent his life doing so.Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wilma Jean (Sears) O'Ryan, whom he married November 16, 1963; his children, Chris (Martin) Smith of Roseville, Tim O'Ryan of Thornville and Colleen Sigler of Newark; brothers, Bruce O'Ryan and Shaun O'Ryan; a sister, Mary Beth O'Ryan; grandchildren, Ryan and Amy Smith, Megan Smith, Cody Smith, Olivia O'Ryan, Amelia O'Ryan and Joshua O'Ryan; and a great-granddaughter, Izabella Smith.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Davidson and brothers, Michael O'Ryan and Robert O'Ryan.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Stephen Carmody officiating. Graveside military honors will be provided by the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58.Memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Park Conservation Club, 3138 Strathaven Court, Dublin, Ohio 43017 or to FairHope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.